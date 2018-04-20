Things to Do: TGIF

Annual Dumpling Night is back by popular demand!!

The prices are as follows:

$5 for Takeout

$7 for all you can eat (until we run out)

All are welcome to come so please invite your friends, family, and neighbors! It is requested though that all LSU students in attendance please bring their LSU IDs. Also, please RSVP to this event so we have an estimate of how many are coming.

(There will also be vegan and vegetarian options available)