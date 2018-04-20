Things to Do: TGIF

Cheers to the freakin’ weekend! Hopefully the sunshine will stick around for us after last weekend’s rain out… No matter what you’re into, there’s something for everyone in Baton Rouge to enjoy!
Friday:
- 4th Annual Third Street Songwriters Festival
- Tyler Farr @ Texas Club
- Strangers @ Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s
- JT Lewis @ Happy’s
Saturday:
- Record Store Day @ Capital City Records
- The Pink Elephant Antiques Trunk Sale
- Party for the Planet
- 4th Annual Third Street Songwriters Festival
- April Distillery Tour @ Baton Rouge Distilling
- Wingamania @ Tin Roof Brewing Co.
- LSU Spring Football Game
- Rosé Soirée
- Fur Ball Gala
Sunday:
- 4th Annual Third Street Songwriters Festival
- 4th Annual Capital City Car Show
- Boozie Brunch w/ Chef Kenneth Landry
- Spring Style Brunch @ Kalurah Street Grill
Image: 3rd Street Songwriters Festival Facebook