Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to Do: TGIF

Interns
1 hour ago

Cheers to the freakin’ weekend! Hopefully the sunshine will stick around for us after last weekend’s rain out… No matter what you’re into, there’s something for everyone in Baton Rouge to enjoy!

Friday:

Saturday:

Sunday:

Image: 3rd Street Songwriters Festival Facebook

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to Do: Thursday

Happy Thursday!! Check out these events to hold you over until the weekend gets here: Gourmet in the Garden @ LSU Ag Center Botanic Gardens from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Rock N Rowe Songwriter Night @ Perkins Rowe from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Wine...

1 day ago

april

20aprallday22allday4th Annual Third Street Songwriters Festival

20apr(apr 20)5:00 pm(apr 20)5:00 pmJT Lewis at Happy's

20apr(apr 20)6:00 pm(apr 20)6:00 pmDumpling Night

20apr(apr 20)8:00 pm27(apr 27)8:00 pmThe Holy Knives / Mayhaps / Nice Dog / The Nocturnal Broadcast

20apr(apr 20)10:00 pm(apr 20)10:00 pmStrangers

SATISFY YOUR THAI CRAVING!

Thai Kitchen (we cater)

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X