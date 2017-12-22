Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do, Christmas Edition

Russell Jones
20 hours ago

This is it. The last gasp before C-day. Our recommendation is that you take one look at that stuffed-too-full credit card limit and just back away slowly before it explodes everywhere.

Take a break from the last-minute madness with the Lineup for the Christmas weekend:

TODAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE

CHRISTMAS

  • Skating On The River – Ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena! There are multiple times to go every day except for Christmas Day through Jan. 4.
  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

