Things to do, Christmas Edition

This is it. The last gasp before C-day. Our recommendation is that you take one look at that stuffed-too-full credit card limit and just back away slowly before it explodes everywhere.
Take a break from the last-minute madness with the Lineup for the Christmas weekend:
TODAY
- A December To Remember BooPac Album Release Concert – Belle of Baton Rouge Casino, 10 p.m.
- Dub The Halls – 336 3rd Street, 9 p.m.
- Boogie Long – Bottle & Tap, 8 p.m.
- The Bando: Christmas Joint – Spanish Moon, 9 p.m.
- Michael Brandt – Lava Cantina, 8 p.m.
- Swing Nite – Station Sports Bar and Grill, 7 p.m.
- Great Raft Pint Night – Burgersmith, 6 p.m.
- The Star of Bethlehem – Highland Road Observatory, 7:30 p.m.
- Sesame Street Live: Let’s Party! – Raising Cane’s River Center, 6 p.m.
- Night of Miracles – Varsity Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
- Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long – Curbside, 6 p.m.
- Ugandan Children’s Choir – BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, 6 p.m.
- Christmas Pajama Party – Splash Nightclub, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE
- Last-minute Christmas making – Create Studios, 3 p.m.
- Teddy’s Christmas Eve Party – Teddy’s Juke Joint, 7 p.m.
CHRISTMAS
- Skating On The River – Ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena! There are multiple times to go every day except for Christmas Day through Jan. 4.
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.