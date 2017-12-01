Dig Baton Rouge
Things to do Friday, Dec. 1

Russell Jones
9 hours ago

We’ve got your holly, we’ve got your jolly, and all other things “olly.”

We’ve also got T-shirts for your holiday cheer, because have you been outside? It’s muggy and humid and Not Cold and just a really dissatisfying spring-like feel to what is supposed to be Christmas time.

You know, maybe they’re onto something when they suggested moving Christmas back a month

Here’s your lineup for Friday, Dec. 1.

TONIGHT

CHRISTMAS

  • Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights display is going on all month at the corner of Bluebonnet and Picardy, but Thursday nights it transforms into a winter wonderland for Family Nights. Performances by local choirs, snow for the entire family to play in, a chance to meet Santa or write letters to his workshop, and a chance to win a $500 gift card or other prizes will be free and available for the public.
  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Image: City Pork / Facebook

