Things to do Friday, Dec. 1

We’ve got your holly, we’ve got your jolly, and all other things “olly.”
We’ve also got T-shirts for your holiday cheer, because have you been outside? It’s muggy and humid and Not Cold and just a really dissatisfying spring-like feel to what is supposed to be Christmas time.
You know, maybe they’re onto something when they suggested moving Christmas back a month…
Here’s your lineup for Friday, Dec. 1.
TONIGHT
- The Festival of Lights is tonight in the North Boulevard Town Square! The city-parish’s 35-foot Christmas tree will be lit and there’ll be fireworks, ornament decorating, a skating rink, and several different events all happening around the festivities like the Reindeer Run and Jingle Bell Jog, or the Reindeer Ride on the levee.
- Cochon de Lait all-you-can-eat – City Pork Deli and Charcuterie, 6 p.m.
- Sorry, No Sympathy, The Arbitrary, How High the Moon – 524 Studios, 8 p.m.
- Family Friday – Tin Roof Brewing, 5 p.m.
- Soiree at the Cafe – Clay House, 6:30 p.m.
- FNL ft Sweet Southern Heat – The Grind, 8 p.m.
- Lil Jimmy Reed LIVE – Hayride Scandal, 7 p.m.
- Jake Gunter – Bottle & Tap, 8 p.m.
- Kishi Bashi – Spanish Moon, 7 p.m.
- Radney Foster – Red Dragon Listening Room, 8 p.m.
CHRISTMAS
- Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights display is going on all month at the corner of Bluebonnet and Picardy, but Thursday nights it transforms into a winter wonderland for Family Nights. Performances by local choirs, snow for the entire family to play in, a chance to meet Santa or write letters to his workshop, and a chance to win a $500 gift card or other prizes will be free and available for the public.
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
