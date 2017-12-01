Things to do Friday, Dec. 1

We’ve got your holly, we’ve got your jolly, and all other things “olly.”

We’ve also got T-shirts for your holiday cheer, because have you been outside? It’s muggy and humid and Not Cold and just a really dissatisfying spring-like feel to what is supposed to be Christmas time.

You know, maybe they’re onto something when they suggested moving Christmas back a month…

Here’s your lineup for Friday, Dec. 1.

TONIGHT

CHRISTMAS

Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights display is going on all month at the corner of Bluebonnet and Picardy, but Thursday nights it transforms into a winter wonderland for Family Nights. Performances by local choirs, snow for the entire family to play in, a chance to meet Santa or write letters to his workshop, and a chance to win a $500 gift card or other prizes will be free and available for the public.

ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.

Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Image: City Pork / Facebook