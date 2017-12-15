Things to do Friday, Dec. 15

LSU’s Fall Commencement is today, so be prepared for traffic, crowds, and longer waits at your favorite restaurants and bars later Friday night. Otherwise it’s a full slate of Shabbat, singers, and a special celebration at one local brewery.
Here’s your Lineup for Friday, Dec. 15:
TODAY
- Tin Roof Brewing Co. 7th Anniversary – 1624 Wyoming St., 4 p.m.
- Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ – Theatre Baton Rouge, 7:30 p.m.
- My Big Fat Greek Shabbat – 2811 Calanne Ave., 6:30 p.m.
- Singing Bowl Meditation – Coyote Moon, 7:30 p.m.
- Substance and Atmosphere – Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.
- ‘Elf’ – Main Library at Goodwood, 7 p.m.
- Flow Art Friday – Baton Rouge Fire Guild, 8 p.m.
- ‘Your Mom’ – Phil Brady’s, 8 p.m.
- Box & Kevin – Ice House Bar & Grill, 8 p.m.
- Taylor Rae – Bottle & Tap, 8 p.m.
- Mark Chesnutt – The Texas Club, 7:30 p.m.
- Parish County Line – Uncle Earl’s Bar, 9 p.m.
- Joe & Tank – Raising Cane’s River Center, 8 p.m.
- Backin the BLUE concert – Varsity Theatre, 7 p.m.
- Of Montreal with Christina Schneider’s Genius Grant – Spanish Moon, 7 p.m.
- LOL Christmas – Splash Nightclub, 9 p.m.
CHRISTMAS
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
Image: LSU College of Music and Dramatic Arts / Facebook