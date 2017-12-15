Dig Baton Rouge
Things to do Friday, Dec. 15

Russell Jones
4 hours ago

LSU’s Fall Commencement is today, so be prepared for traffic, crowds, and longer waits at your favorite restaurants and bars later Friday night. Otherwise it’s a full slate of Shabbat, singers, and a special celebration at one local brewery.

Here’s your Lineup for Friday, Dec. 15:

TODAY

CHRISTMAS

  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Image: LSU College of Music and Dramatic Arts / Facebook

