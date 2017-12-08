Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do Friday, Dec. 8

Russell Jones
19 hours ago

I’ll be straight with you: I didn’t think we’d see the snow we got.

Authorities say you shouldn’t be on the roads if you don’t have to, because the wet and cold conditions make driving riskier. But if you’re dealing with a bit of cabin fever after a day off of work or school, check out our Lineup to see what’s still happening despite the chill. Be sure to keep an eye on our cancellations story as well as social media to see if your event is still happening.

TODAY

12.08.17 📆Only Available at the Popup 🔥🔥

Posted by Camp Clothing on Thursday, December 7, 2017

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do Thursday, Dec. 7

We know it’s frightful out there, which is why we’re here with some “delightful” just for you. Like holiday beer tastings, a three-course dinner from a local chef, and so many ways to warm you up during this cold snap. Be...

2 days ago

Tailgate with Howie’s!

Hungry Howie's

december

08dec(dec 8)10:00 am10(dec 10)10:00 amBaton Rouge Jewelry and Merchandise Show

09dec(dec 9)8:00 am(dec 9)8:00 amCafeciteaux Open House

09dec(dec 9)9:00 am(dec 9)9:00 amMount Sneaux Day

09dec(dec 9)9:00 am(dec 9)9:00 amThe Pink Elephant Antiques Trunk Sale

09dec(dec 9)2:15 pm(dec 9)2:15 pmThe Polar Express

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X