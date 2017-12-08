Things to do Friday, Dec. 8

I’ll be straight with you: I didn’t think we’d see the snow we got.

Authorities say you shouldn’t be on the roads if you don’t have to, because the wet and cold conditions make driving riskier. But if you’re dealing with a bit of cabin fever after a day off of work or school, check out our Lineup to see what’s still happening despite the chill. Be sure to keep an eye on our cancellations story as well as social media to see if your event is still happening.

TODAY