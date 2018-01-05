Things to do Friday, Jan. 5

We hope your exercise and good eating resolutions are still holding strong, because it’s nearly King Cake time. Try not to throw that new food scale away in frustration just yet.
Here’s your Lineup for Friday, Jan. 5:
TODAY
- Rhum Agricole Launch Party – Cane Land Distilling Company, 6 p.m.
- Family Friday – Tin Roof Brewing, 5 p.m.
- Twelfth Night Couchon De Lait – City Pork Deli & Charcuterie, 5 p.m.
- LSU Gymnastics vs Arkansas – Pete Maravich Assembly Center, 7 p.m.
- Spoof Night with Edward Scissorhands – Manship Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
- Zayoe & Dayton Reed + Joe Scott – Varsity Theatre, 7 p.m.
- Pocket Change – George O’ Neal’s, 7 p.m.
- Brace/Cooper/Jutz in Concert – Red Dragon Listening Room, 8 p.m.
- Burris and Ship of Fools – Spanish Moon, 9 p.m.
- OMG Open Mic – La Divina Italian Cafe, 6 p.m.
- January Birthday Bash – Splash Nightclub, 9 p.m.