Things to do Friday, Jan. 5

Russell Jones
3 mins ago

We hope your exercise and good eating resolutions are still holding strong, because it’s nearly King Cake time. Try not to throw that new food scale away in frustration just yet.

Here’s your Lineup for Friday, Jan. 5:

TODAY

 

january

05jan(jan 5)5:00 pm(jan 5)5:00 pmFamily Friday at Tin Roof Brewing Company

05jan(jan 5)6:00 pm(jan 5)6:00 pmNew Year, New You! Pound Glow Party

05jan(jan 5)6:00 pm(jan 5)6:00 pmOMG Friday Nights at La Divina Cafe

05jan(jan 5)6:00 pm(jan 5)6:00 pmRhum Agricole Launch Party

05jan(jan 5)6:00 pm(jan 5)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

