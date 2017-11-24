Things to do Friday, Nov. 24

Once you’re done with doorbusters and sick of sales, grab a nap and get ready for Black Friday Night in Baton Rouge. Music, trivia, and more awaits you to reward you getting everything on your list checked off.
You did get that last thing, right? Welp, at least Cyber Monday’s right around the corner.
- All You Can Eat Rib Night – City Pork Deli and Charcuterie, 6 p.m.
- Black Friday Bottle Bash – Corporate Brew and Draft, 2 p.m.
- Hydra Plane, Wisebirds, and Quarx – Spanish Moon, 9 p.m.
- Jake Gunter – Bottle & Tap, 8 p.m.
- Karaoke – The Smiling Dog, 8 p.m.
- Captain Green and Phatican 3’s FUNKSGIVING – MidCity Ballroom, 8 p.m.
- ZooLights Kickoff – BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, 5:30 p.m.
- Sammy Kershaw – L’Auberge, 8 p.m.
- Rhett Glindmeyer – Lava Cantina, 8 p.m.
- Trivial Objections – Hartley/Vey Theatre, 8 p.m.
- Chuck Hawthorne w/ Tony Cobb – Red Dragon Listening Room, 7 p.m.
- Parish County Line – Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, 8 p.m.
- William Clark Green – Varsity Theatre, 8 p.m.
Image: City Pork / Facebook