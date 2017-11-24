Dig Baton Rouge
Things to do Friday, Nov. 24

Russell Jones
1 min ago

Once you’re done with doorbusters and sick of sales, grab a nap and get ready for Black Friday Night in Baton Rouge. Music, trivia, and more awaits you to reward you getting everything on your list checked off.

You did get that last thing, right? Welp, at least Cyber Monday’s right around the corner.

Image: City Pork / Facebook

You may also like

LEISURE

Local Black Friday deals

The big department stores aren’t the only ones going crazy this weekend. Several local retailers and boutiques are offering their own Black Friday deals, or focusing on Small Business Saturday. Check out the links below, and share more deals...

1 min ago

november

24nov(nov 24)4:00 pm(nov 24)4:00 pmBlack Friday Distillery Tours

24nov(nov 24)5:30 pm(nov 24)5:30 pmZooLights Kickoff!

24nov(nov 24)6:00 pm(nov 24)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

25nov(nov 25)10:30 am(nov 25)10:30 amLSU vs Texas A&M

25nov(nov 25)2:00 pm(nov 25)2:00 pmBlack Friday Bottle Bash

