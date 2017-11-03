Things to do Friday, Nov. 3

BEAT ‘BAMA!

Okay, that’s out of the way. Now let’s talk about what else is going on tonight before Saturday’s showdown in Tuscaloosa.

Families will get a great chance to enjoy more than just a fine brew at Tin Roof tonight, with Iverstine Family Farms providing food for Family Friday. If you’re looking to feast on something a bit outside your routine, check out the Mind’s Eye Art Exhibition featuring art created by those living in Baton Rouge with mental illness. The Indian Student Association is also hosting a Diwalli Dinner Night on campus, and there’s plenty of music to check out around the city.

Bring on the weekend, we’re ready to have a good time.

Image: Tin Roof Brewing Co. / Facebook