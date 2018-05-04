Things to do: May 4-6

Summer is approaching quickly so get ready for farmer’s markets, cold drinks and live music! For those of you not participating in the Derby Day or Cinco de Drinko festivities, we’ve found some other things to keep you partying all weekend long!
Friday:
- Live After Five: 20th Anniversary
- Jon Pardi @ River Center
- Crawfish King Cook Off
- Locksmith “Louder Than Words” Tour @ Spanish Moon
- LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas
- Weekend Two of Jazz Fest
Saturday:
- Derby Day @ Farr Park Equestrian Center
- Active for Autism 5k
- Kentucky Derby Party @ Hayride Scandal
- Baton Rouge Arts Market
- Red Wig Walk
- Kentucky Derby Party @ Churchill’s
- LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas
- Weekend Two of Jazz Fest
- Red Stick Farmers Market
- Cinco de Mayo!
Sunday:
- Boudreaux’s First Sunday Jazz Brunch
- Girls on the Run 5k
- Weekend Two of Jazz Fest
- Boozie Brunch w/ Wink’s BBQ
- LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas
