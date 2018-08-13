Ugh, is it Friday yet?
Bartender Battle #2 @ The Penthouse Club
Trivia @ Rotolo’s Craft & Crust
Happy Hour @ Bonefish Grill
2 for 1 margs @ La Caretta Mid City
Happy Hour @ Bin 77
$6 mules & $5 burgers @ Our Mom’s (2-6pm)
august
14augalldayallday$5 Burger Night @ Olive or Twist
Come for lunch, come again for dinner! $5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday! Do we need to say more?? Image via Olive or Twist
Image via Olive or Twist Instagram
All Day (Tuesday)
Olive or Twist
7248 Perkins Rd, Ste A Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
14aug(aug 14)4:30 pm(aug 14)4:30 pmTaco Tuesday
$2 draft beers, $2 tacos image: Facebook/La Carreta Government
(Tuesday) 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
La Carreta
4065 Government St
14aug(aug 14)7:00 pmTrivia Tuesday at Rotolo's
Bring your group of friends to Rotolos on Tuesdays to test you knowledge and have some great pizza!
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm
Rotolo's Craft and Crust
411 Ben Hur Rd
14aug(aug 14)7:00 pm(aug 14)7:00 pmKaraoke Night
Karaoke every Wednesday night!
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lava Cantina
10001 Perkins Rowe Baton Rouge, LA 70810
14aug(aug 14)7:00 pm(aug 14)7:00 pmGrey's Anatomy Trivia
Plane crashes, fires, unexpected deaths, and complicated relationships all in one hospital! Test your knowledge of Grey's Anatomy at George's
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
George's Place
860 St. Louis Street
