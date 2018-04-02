Things to Do: Monday

It’s Monday! And whether you are still recovering from the holiday weekend or just looking for a good time be sure you check out these events happening today:
- Fallen Heroes Fundraiser @ Velvet Cactus from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Chris Van Hof, Trombone & Dianne Frazer, Piano @ LSU School of Music from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- A Taster of the Senate @ Capitol Park Museum from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Side Quest Open Mic Comedy Show @ Barcadia from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Rain: a Tribute to the Beatles @ Raising Cane’s River Center at 7:30 p.m.