Things to Do: Monday

Don’t let the dreary weather get you down on this Monday! Instead check out some of these events happening today:
- Monday Funday All Day Happy Hour @ The Station from 4:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Bistro for a Cause: Benefiting the Louisiana Nurses Foundation @ Bistro Byronz Mid City from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Business Mixer @ Partners of Financial Wealth from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Mr. Handy’s Blues @ Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Monday Night Trivia @ TimeOut Lounge @ 8 p.m.
- Nacho Monday! $5 off nachos @ The Velvet Cactus from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.