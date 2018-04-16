Things to Do: Monday

RISE Communications, an LSU student-run public relations firm, is hosting its inaugural “Kidney Bean Cookout” with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency on Monday, April 16, from 12-3 p.m. on the LSU Parade Grounds. The benefit will help raise awareness for organ donation and the 2000+ people awaiting life-saving transplants in Louisiana, including the 1,700 people needing kidneys.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature zydeco music and Louisiana fixings from Montalbano’s Seafood kidney beans to Tony’s Seafood crawfish. Raising Cane’s will provide refreshments, and Insomnia Cookies will bring along desert.

LOPA will be on hand to register new organ donors and to provide informational materials on the life-saving potential of organ donation. Attendees will be entered to win door prizes if they are already registered or if they register at the event, including five gift baskets filled with cans of Blue Runner kidney beans and gumbo. They can also take pictures with the LOPA “heart man” and other Donate Life props or guess how many kidney beans are in a jar for additional door prize entries.

April is National Organ Donation Awareness Month, and RISE wanted to host this Cajun party not only as a celebration of life in Louisiana, but to honor the heroes that give others a #SecondChancetoSecondLine in our state. The event will serve as the culmination of the students’ semester-long awareness campaign for LOPA as part of their service-learning capstone class.