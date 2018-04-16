Things to Do: Monday

Get out and enjoy your Monday by checking out these events:
- Celebrate National Benedict Day: A Bennie and Bloody for $10 @ Ruby Slipper Cafe from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Emerge Center Give Back Night @ Rotolo’s Craft & Crust from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Andi Lynn’s At Yoga Bliss @ Yoga Bliss Baton Rouge from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Single Reed Spectacular @ The French House at LSU from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Chivas Regal Tasting @ Huey’s Bar from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Paint you Pet – Benefiting Sauver Des Chines @ Painting and Pinot from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- It’s Trivial Live @ Spanish Moon from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
