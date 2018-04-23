Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to Do: Monday

Interns
15 hours ago

It’s Monday again… And we’re here to help you start your week off right! Check out some of these events, specials and happy hours tonight for not-so-boring Monday.

via GIPHY

Image: Facebook/Painting and Pinot

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Rufus!

Rufus is a handsome 2 1/2 year old German Shepard. This big fella weighs about 65 lbs. and will probably get a little bigger! Companion Animal Alliance is open for adoptions 7 days a week from 10-5. CAA is located at 2680 Progress Road Baton Rouge...

14 hours ago

Join the Red Stick Fest!

Red Stick International Digital Fest

april

20apr(apr 20)8:00 pm27(apr 27)8:00 pmThe Holy Knives / Mayhaps / Nice Dog / The Nocturnal Broadcast

24apr(apr 24)6:30 pm(apr 24)6:30 pmLSU Baseball v. Lamar

24apr(apr 24)6:30 pm(apr 24)6:30 pmWine Class Series with Steve Staples

24apr(apr 24)7:00 pm(apr 24)7:00 pmPigeons Playing Ping Pong + Funk You

24apr(apr 24)8:00 pm(apr 24)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X