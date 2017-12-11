Things to do Monday, Dec. 11

We get awfully obsessed with counting down to things. It’s only 14 days until Christmas, then we’ll count down to midnight for New Year’s, then count the days until the credit cards get paid off from Christmas, and that usually means counting how long it it’ll take for the tax returns to come back.

This year, let’s focus on what’s really important. Put aside the distractions, clear some space in your life, and don’t let everything overwhelm you and take away from the reason for the season.

Awwwwwwwwwww yeah. That’s the stuff.

TONIGHT

Bistro For A Cause – Bistro Byronz, 5 p.m. “It’s a Give Back Night at Bistro Byronz to support Youth Oasis children’s shelter, with 20 percent of all food sales between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. going to the shelter. Invite your friends out for dinner, go for a much needed date night, or have family dinner out this night. Can’t dine in? Make an order to go and 10 percent of your purchase will be given to the charity’s cause.”

Baton Rouge Comedy Presents: Dave Stone – Spanish Moon, 7 p.m. “Based in Los Angeles by way of Atlanta, Dave Stone made his television debut on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” in 2013 and in the same year was selected to the prestigious “New Faces” roster of the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. When not headlining clubs across the country, Dave regularly tours with Craig Ferguson. He also can be heard voicing several characters on Adult Swim’s “Squidbillies”, co-hosting his new paranormal podcast “The Boogie Monster” with Kyle Kinane, and hosting his weekly alt-country radio show “The Gravy Boat”.”

Trivia Night with Michael Alford – TimeOut Lounge, 8 p.m. “Come show off that beautiful mind of yours! Join us for trivia at TimeOut for a chance to win free drinks and other great prizes.”

The Wood Brothers – The Varsity Theatre, 7 p.m. “With Special Guest SEAN McCONNELL. Doors open at 7PM

Show starts at 8PM. Tickets are $17 in Advance and $20 Day of Show.”

CHRISTMAS

ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.

Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Image: The Varsity / Facebook