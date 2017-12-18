Things to do Monday, Dec. 18

It’s back. The holiday wine tasting, round two. From Holiday dinners to NYE celebrations, we have the wines you want to be the toast of the party.

Join us to taste a selection of wines to make sure you have the perfect pairing at your next event. This tasting will have a focus on NYE bubbles and heavier reds to complement your meaty meals.

Lastly, take advantage of the Twine with Wine 10% off case order special to stock your wine supply.

Remember, this event is non-refundable. Questions or comments to [email protected] We are also available for private tastings, just ask!