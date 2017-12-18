Things to do Monday, Dec. 18

One week. One week left for stocking stuffers, dinner preparations, and last-minute-wait-who’s-coming-to-town gifts. Followed by a year of sleeping off said dinners, paying for said gifts, and taking a good hard look at who’s allowed to invite whom to holiday gatherings.
Don’t forget in all that rush that you’re actually supposed to enjoy the holidays. Take some you time, maybe some time away from the tree and the oven and the expectations of it all. Get some holiday spirit. Make it a double.
Here’s your Lineup for Monday, Dec. 18:
TODAY
- Barry & Michelle and Luke & Emily – Grace Mid City, 7 p.m.
- Social Painting Class: Back The Blue Fundraiser – Painting and Pinot, 6 p.m.
- NO SHOW Comedy Charity Show – NO SHOW Comedy, 8 p.m.
- Quarters Night – Laser Tag of Baton Rouge, 10 p.m.
CHRISTMAS
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.