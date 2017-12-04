Dig Baton Rouge
Things to do Monday, Dec. 4

Grab a snack and get ready, December has hit and we’re counting down the days until Amazon Prime won’t deliver in time for Christmas.

Here’s your Lineup for Monday, Dec. 4:

TODAY

  • It’s International Cookie Day, which means some sweet deals at confectionaries around the Baton Rouge area. Great American Cookies is giving away one free cookie, while Insomnia Cookies will give you a free traditional cookie with an in-store purchase. There are also deals at Kroger and Whole Foods Market for discounts and sales at each store.
  • If you feel like skipping the sugar, head out to CrossFit Zachary for a kid-friendly baking class hosted by Small Fry’s Cooking showing you how to make tasty treats without tons of artificial ingredients.
  • Don’t forget about cupcakes either – Party Time Baton Rouge is holding a cupcake class tonight at 6 p.m. Class is $25, and payment must be made in advance to guarantee a spot.
  • It’s Steelers v. Bengals tonight at 7 p.m. with Monday Night Football at the Varsity. There’s no cover, and several drink specials up for grabs.
  • You can also check out The Station Sports Bar and Grill’s specials for Monday Night Football, part of their Customer Appreciation Night starting at 4:30 p.m.
  • If you’d rather get interactive, try some trivia over at the TimeOut Lounge starting at 8 p.m. It’s every Monday night this month.

CHRISTMAS

  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

