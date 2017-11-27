Things to do Monday, Nov. 27

Get out the ugly sweaters and put away the turkey baster: Christmas season has begun.

Here’s a few ways to help get into the holiday spirit, or get away from it if you’re working eight hours around someone playing “Jingle Bell Rock” on repeat.

Also, in that case, we’re very sorry for you.

CHRISTMAS

ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.

Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Besides getting your family’s photo with Santa at the Mall of Louisiana, there are several themed photo nights happening in the next few weeks. Monday nights are Pet Nights through Dec. 11, and there are still chances for Holiday PJ Night on Dec. 8 and Ugly Sweater Night Dec. 1.

CYBER MONDAY – Check out all the deals happening across the web by clicking here.

TONIGHT

Image: ZooLights / Facebook