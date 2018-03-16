Things to do: St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

It’s finally the weekend! While most of you may be attending the St. Paddy’s Day festivities (DIG team included) there’s still PLENTY of fun events happening in the capital city all weekend long.
Friday:
- Chicago @ The River Center
- LSU Baseball vs. Missouri
- Tracy Lawrence @ the Texas Club
- Open Mic Nite @ The Guru
- Tiger Chapter Crawfish Boil hosted by Ducks Unlimited Club
Saturday:
- Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade!
- LSU Baseball vs. Missouri
- Red Stick Farmers Market
- LSU Gymnastics vs. Arizona
- Free Tour @ Southern Craft Brewing Co.
Sunday:
- Brews and Brunch @ Tin Roof Brewing Company
- LSU Baseball vs. Missouri
- Capital City Classics Car Show
- Free Brunch @ Bengal Tap Room