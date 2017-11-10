Things to do this weekend, Nov. 10-12

It’s a big weekend, not just because the Tigers are back in town.
It’s Veterans Day. North Gate Arts and Music Fest. Cap City Beer Fest.
Seriously, we’re going to need another Daily Saving Time fall back just to get it all before Monday.
Here’s the Lineup for this coming weekend, Nov. 10 through 12.
FRIDAY
- North Gate Arts and Music Festival – Chimes Street, 4 p.m.
- Girlpool – Spanish Moon, 9 p.m.
- Fugitive Poets – Curbside Burgers, 5:30 p.m.
- Listening Party, a live comedy album – Kerry Beary’s Atomic Pop Shop, 8 p.m.
- Josh Garrett – Bottle & Tap, 8 p.m.
- Southern Craft Pint Night – Burgersmith, 6 p.m.
- Edge Of The Night – Baton Rouge Observatory, 4:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
- LSU vs ARKANSAS – Tiger Stadium and ESPN, 11 a.m.
- Baton Rouge Arts Market – Red Stick Farmers Market, 8 a.m.
- Mistletoe Market – Belle of Baton Rouge, 9 a.m.
- Veterans Day at the Zoo – BREC Baton Rouge Zoo, 9:30 a.m.
- Remedy LIVE – Barcadia, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
- Baton Rouge Veterans Day Parade – 2 p.m.
- Mistletoe Market – Belle of Baton Rouge, 10 a.m.
- 3rd Annual Cap City Beer Fest – Downtown Baton Rouge, 11:30 a.m.
- Sunday Funday Tacos – Tin Roof Brewing, 3 p.m.
- Barbosa BBQ pop-up – Overpass Merchant, 5 p.m.
- Phatican 3 – Curbside Burgers, 3 p.m.