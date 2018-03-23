Things to do: Enjoy this weekend!

Spring has sprung and the sun is out! Here are some great events going on around town to get you out and about this weekend.
Friday:
- An Evening with Jason Mraz @ River Center
- Lost Bayou Ramblers @ Spanish Moon
- Mid City Jazz Festival
Saturday:
- Pink Elephant Trunk Sale
- Smoke & Boil w/ Southern Craft
- Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s: Dancin’ In the Streets
- The Molly Ringwalds @ L’Auberge Casino
Sunday:
- Pints For a Purpose: 90s Edition @ Tin Roof
- Free Brunch @ Bengal Tap Room
- Garden District Garage Sale
- Yoga on the Lakes