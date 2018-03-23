Things to do: Enjoy this weekend!

OMG! Original Music Gathering!

Get your spot in the spotlight! Enjoy great talent.

How Do OMG Friday’s work? We primarily feature original singer/songwriters… but have also hosted comedy skits, poetry, various instruments, acting monologues and more.

Do you need to practice your original performance with a welcoming audience of family and friends? Come by La Divina for OMG – Original Music Gathering Friday Nights!

Arrive early for the best seating. Check in with the weekly OMG Coordinator to get your spot in the spotlight.

Local Music, wine, beer, great food and cozy ambience. Support local talent. Tickets not necessary/No Reserved Seating #local #music #wine #beer #song