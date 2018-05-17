Celebrate youth of all ages with food, music, and art at this gala put on by the Family and Youth Service Center. Don’t miss out on the first annual Fire Fighters Jambalaya Cook-Off judged by celebrity chefs Jay Ducote and Celeste Gill. Join in on the sock hop, view the art of local artists and youth, and bid at the silent auction for a night of celebrating the growth and empowerment of the youth of East Baton Rouge Parish.