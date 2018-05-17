Happy Friday Eve Baton Rouge!
Pints For Pups @ The Bulldog
Mid City Craft’s Inaugural Tasting @ Mid City Craft Wine & Brew
Platters and Boards @ Red Stick Spice Company
American Craft Beer Week @ Corporate Brew & Draft
Jubilation Hour @ Juban’s
American Craft Beer Week is upon us. Monday- Holy Mountain Shadowlifter -Founders KBS -Tin Roof Smiling Ivan 2015, 2016 (with a Lucky Charms Randall) -Nebraska Gimme S’more -Exhibit A Briefcase Porter, Sunday Paper Stout, and
American Craft Beer Week is upon us.
Monday- Holy Mountain Shadowlifter
-Founders KBS
-Tin Roof Smiling Ivan 2015, 2016 (with a Lucky Charms Randall)
-Nebraska Gimme S’more
-Exhibit A Briefcase Porter, Sunday Paper Stout, and Goody Two Shoes Kolsch(Voted Massachusett’s #1 Brewery last year)
Tuesday-NOLA Event with Moonshoes Galaxy IPA
-Grimm Citra Pop
-Grimm Castliing
-Grimm Vacay
-Grimm Amarillo Pop
-Skittles Randall or French Press
Wednesday Hazy IPA Class with Jeremy Waters and Nashville Chicken from Jeremiah. Fresh Bloom with flight option.
-Unita Brewing Cans
-Thursday Sours
Burial Zodiacal Light
Jester King El Cedro
Draai Laag Ragnarok
Libertine Pacific Blue Gose
Libertine Infidel
Libertine Framboise
Friday-LACBG Meet & Greet
Bayou Teche Tart Side of Teche (with Kiwi Randall)
with beers from
Abita
Southern Craft
Gnarly Barley
Tin Roof
Saturday-Flight of the Foodies…Pairings & Randallings of the weeks offerings!
14 (Monday) 12:00 pm - 20 (Sunday) 12:00 pm
Corporate Brew & Draft
2561 Citiplace Ct, Ste 300, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
17may(may 17)5:30 pm(may 17)5:30 pmCelebrate Youth Community Gala
Celebrate youth of all ages with food, music, and art at this gala put on by the Family and Youth Service Center. Don't miss out on the first annual Fire
Celebrate youth of all ages with food, music, and art at this gala put on by the Family and Youth Service Center. Don’t miss out on the first annual Fire Fighters Jambalaya Cook-Off judged by celebrity chefs Jay Ducote and Celeste Gill. Join in on the sock hop, view the art of local artists and youth, and bid at the silent auction for a night of celebrating the growth and empowerment of the youth of East Baton Rouge Parish.
(Thursday) 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
18may(may 18)6:00 pm(may 18)6:00 pmFood Truck Round Up at the Rowe
You spoke, we listened!! Tempt your taste buds with another food truck round-up at the Rowe on May 18 from 6-8pm! CONFIRMED FOOD TRUCKS AND MENUS: Taco de Paco Mr. Ronnie's
You spoke, we listened!! Tempt your taste buds with another food truck round-up at the Rowe on May 18 from 6-8pm!
CONFIRMED FOOD TRUCKS AND MENUS:
Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts-Baton Rouge/LSU
Menu:
Donuts
Sliders
Fries
Popcorn chicken
Popcorn shrimp
Fried pickles
Soft drinks (Coke products)
Chips
Pickles
Layla’s BBQ and Lagniappe
Menu:
Philly Cheese Steak
Cherokee Tacos
Cochon De Lait Poboys
Funnel Cakes
Deep Fried Candy Bars
Corn Dogs
Fries
Cupcake Allie
Menu:
Seasonal Cupcake Assortment
Basel’s Market Food Truck
Menu:
Gourmet Sandwiches (choose your bread, meat, veggies, and cheese)
Chips
Fresh Fruit Cups
Mini Homemade Chicken Pie
Mini Homemade Crawfish Pie
Build Your Box
Pint of Chicken Salad
Pint of Kalyn’s Pimento Cheese
Live music by The Semi-Tones Band! We’ll see you there!
*We will also have public restrooms onsite for the duration of the event
(Friday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Perkins Rowe
10000 Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70810
18may(may 18)8:00 pm(may 18)8:00 pmMovies & Music on the Lawn: Phantom of the Opera & Neon Mountain
Join us on Friday, May 18 when Movies & Music on the Lawn kicks off its 20th season by bringing Baton Rouge's own Neon Mountain to City Park to
Join us on Friday, May 18 when Movies & Music on the Lawn kicks off its 20th season by bringing Baton Rouge’s own Neon Mountain to City Park to perform a special, never-before-heard score for the unforgettable 1925 silent, “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Baton Rouge Gallery’s popular summer film series, Movies & Music on the Lawn, pairs iconic silent films with the best local, contemporary bands in our area for five truly unique nights. Each band performs a never-before-heard score, live, while the film is projected on a huge inflatable outdoor screen on the lawn.
(Friday) 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Baton Rouge Gallery
1515 Dalrymple Dr.
19mayallday20alldayBaton Rouge Soul Food Festival
Enjoy fabulous southern cuisine and non-stop live music at the 1st Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival. A judged soul food competition allows locals to show off their southern cooking
Enjoy fabulous southern cuisine and non-stop live music at the 1st Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival. A judged soul food competition allows locals to show off their southern cooking chops. This two day, family friendly event will feature a Vendors Village, arts and crafts, lots and lots of good food, and live music. Don’t miss it!
may 19 (Saturday) - 20 (Sunday)
Riverfront Plaza
