Things to do: Thursday

Good evening yogis. I hope you all are enjoying the summer as much as I am. I have some great news. Classes will be resuming this summer. We will be changing to Friday’s at 5 pm on the Lakes beginning on June 22nd. Minimal heat! 💡 We will be working on our mindfulness and awareness and keeping the sessions basic – as I am 13 weeks pregnant 👶🌷 See you there. Namaste.