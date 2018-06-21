Things to do: Thursday

You’ve almost made it to the weekend! There are so many fun things going on tonight around Baton Rouge, so get your weekend started early!
Nola Brewing Pint Night @ Burgersmith
Art After Hours: Feast for the Eyes (& All the Senses) @ Louisiana Art & Science Museum
Theology on Tap: Grill the Priest @ Tin Roof
Sunset Paddles @ BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park
Forum 35 June Monthly Social @ Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar
Mamma Mia! @ Theatre Baton Rouge
Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz @ LSU School of Music