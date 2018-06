Enjoy a red carpet night of iconic fashions benefiting the launch of The Red Magnolia Theatre Company.

Sponsored by Covalent Logic and 103.3 Classic Hits, in the Gallery at Manship Theatre, dine on delectable local cuisine while taking in the styles and a sneak peek of Red Magnolia’s inaugural production.

Featuring: Cuisine from BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, Capital City Grill, The Salad Shop, Calandro’s Supermarket, and more. Professional photography and photo ops from Teresa Alvarez Photography, Live event painting from Maria Boudreaux and fun music by Jeff Johnson of Jeff & Company on Classic Hits 103.3. With a Costume contest to win tickets to see Fleetwood Mac as well as prize raffles.