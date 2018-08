New Release Documentary

Film Length: 107 min

This Film is Rated: R

Directed by: Eugene Jarecki

Written by: Eugene Jarecki, Christopher St. John

Starring: Tony Brown, James Carville, Chuck D, Lana Del Rey, Emmylou Harris, Ethan Hawke, John Hiatt, Mike Myers

Forty years after the death of Elvis Presley, a musical road trip across America in his 1963 Rolls Royce explores how a country boy lost his authenticity and became a king while his country lost her democracy and became an empire.