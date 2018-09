When Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center joined forces with Cancer Services earlier this year, it offered expanded opportunities to serve more patients and make the most efficient use of generous donor dollars. With a true spirit of supporting those impacted by cancer, the two organizations are launching a brand-new community bash to raise funds together.

Ladies grab your finest flapper dress and gentlemen your most debonair suit and come party like it’s 1925! Guests will enjoy delectable cuisine, tasty libations, entertainment straight of out of the jazz age PLUS a whole lot more. You will have a roaring good time all while helping patients and families affected by cancer in our community.

Learn more at thegalagoes.org