Things to do: Thursday

Only one more day until the weekend, why not kick it off now?
- Little Shop of Horrors @ Theatre Baton Rouge
- Rock N Rowe @ Perkins Rowe
- All Day Happy Hour @ La Carreta Mid City
- Trefethen Wine Dinner @ Kalurah Street Grill
- Wine Tasting @ Mid City Craft Wine & Brew
- Forum 35 September Social @ Creole Cabana (plus 1/3 off signature cocktails!)
- 3rd Annual Eat Drink Sign @ Driftwood Cask & Barrel
Thirsty Thursdays! All signature cocktails are 1/3 off all day! What’s your favorite??