Things to do: Thursday

Deaf Focus’ EatDrinkSign! is a unique dining experience where all the servers are Deaf and guests will be encouraged to order their food and drinks in sign language. This event, held on the National Deaf Awareness Week, will benefit our small non-profit organization in support of our continuing advocacy and essential services for our Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing friends in the community.

Many times the services we provide go unfunded and unpaid. The purpose of this event is to promote Deaf-Friendliness, showing our community that American Sign Language is an interactive, fun, culturally rich language available to everyone. This event is just one of our events that allows us to keep on advocating, thanks to the support of partners, sponsors, and the community.