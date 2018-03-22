Things to Do: Thursday

Combine your love for food, wine and passion for a good cause at Forum 35’s Uncorked! This Spring 2018 Uncorked is a very special Uncorked, as it is celebrating Uncorked’s 10th Year Anniversary in Baton Rouge. In addition to Uncorked’s 10th Year Anniversary, Forum 35 is also celebrating 25 years of supporting the Baton Rouge community.

In addition to the wine competition, the City Club of Baton Rouge will be pulling names for door prizes including bottles of wine and free months of membership to the City Club! All attending participants are automatically entered into the drawing. Prizes will also be awarded to the best team name!

How It Works:

Attendees will form teams of 1, 2 or 3 people and bring 3 matching bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon. Two of the bottles will be bagged and numbered for a blind wine tasting and one will be put into the winner’s prize lot. At the conclusion of the festivities all scores are tallied, and the winners are recognized while the lowest scoring wine is returned to its rightful owner to take home.

Tickets are $30 each. Tickets can also be purchased at the event for $40 on the day of the event. If you are unable to attend and would still like to support Forum 35, you can also donate through the Facebook page.

