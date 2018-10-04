Things to do: Thursday

It’s National Taco Day! To all you taco lovers, we’ve got plenty of deals for ya. Everyone else, we’ve got stuff for you too.
- 10 places to celebrate National Taco Day!
- Geaux Pink Kickoff Party @ Tin Roof Brewery
- Candela e Vino @ Cecelia Restaurant
- Cardio at the Cabana @ The Oasis
- Oktoberfest Plogging @ The Overpass Merchant
- Rock N Rowe @ Perkins Rowe
- Free wine tasting @ Mid City Craft Wine & Brew
- Food Truck Round Up @ Alexander’s Highland Market
- Little Shop of Horrors @ Theatre Baton Rouge
View this post on Instagram
Who’s ready for a night of fantastic views, crisp wine, and scrumptious hors d’oeuvres? Join us tomorrow night at The Loft at Cecelia, Thursday evening at 6:30pm for Candela e Vino! All proceeds will benefit the LRA Education Foundation, so come out & show support for the Greater Baton Rouge Area. Swipe left to check out the details and our sponsors! #louisianarestaurantassociation