This show is outdoors at The Lawn at L’Auberge.

Venue subject to change.

Rain or shine event.

No outside food or drinks permitted.

No chairs or coolers allows.

No one under 21 years of age allowed.

Sale Dates and Times:

Public Onsale : Fri, 13 Jul 2018 at 10:00 AM

$5 off Social Media Code : Mon, 9 Jul 2018 at 10:00 AM