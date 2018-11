Run, Run Rudolph to Forum 35’s Reindeer Run & Jingle Jog Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Downtown Baton Rouge. In conjunction with the Festival of Lights, adults and children are invited to enjoy a 5k race and one-mile jog all while experiencing a winter wonderland, filled with festive lights, live music, fireworks, free outdoor ice skating, catering from local vendors and appearances by Santa Claus, Rudy the Reindeer, and other characters from the North Pole.

Online registration is open through Wednesday, Nov. 28 on the BonTempsTix registration website and is $30 for adults (18+) and $25 for children (6-17). In-person last-minute registration will be available on Nov. 30, location to be announced. Last-minute registration prices are $45 (18+) and $40 (6-17), payable via cash or credit card.

The Reindeer Run 5k and the Jingle Bell Jog fun run one-mile race are fast courses through beautiful downtown Baton Rouge. Follow along on our Facebook page for more details on the race route — and don’t forget to join us at Reindeer Village for food, drinks and fun before and after the races.

All registered runners in the 5K will receive a chipped, race number with automatic time tracking. Prizes are awarded by age group and to overall winners.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, we are partnering with the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program. Runners and spectators are encouraged to bring a NEW, unwrapped toy to donate to the race site. Please, no weapon toys. All toys collected will benefit children in the Baton Rouge area.