Things to Do: Thursday

It’s Thursday and we are only 1 day away from the weekend! So get out and celebrate the end of the week with some of these events:
- Amoramora @ Tin Roof Brewing Company from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wine Menu Launch Party @ The Radio Bar from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- YOLO Board Demo @ BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Rock N Rowe ft. Mike Broussard & Night Train @ Perkins Rowe from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Chef Showdown: Eusebio Gongora II vs. Jay Ducote from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Moon Taxi + LUTHI @ The Varsity Theatre at 7 p.m.
- Comedy Étouffée Presents Ryan McGhee @ Happy’s Downtown from 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Bass Attic @ City Bar from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.