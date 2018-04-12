Things to Do: Thursday

Only one more day left until the weekend! Get out and celebrate with some of these local events:
- Mestizo Give Back Night @ Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Lake Paddleboard Yoga @ BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Rock N Rowe ft. JC Melancon @ Perkins Rowe from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala: Wynonna & The Big Noise @ Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- South Park Trivia @ Corporate Brew & Draft from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- The Orange Constant @ Fred’s from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.