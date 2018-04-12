Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to Do: Thursday

Interns
10 hours ago

Only one more day left until the weekend! Get out and celebrate with some of these local events:

via GIPHY

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Come party with the GREATEST!

We’re celebrating all of our BRAG winners! Join us at Bin 77 on May 7th to celebrate the results of our BRAG Awards! Your ticket gets you entry for live music, free food and $5 drinks! The event is open to the public, click here get your...

7 hours ago

Cheers!

MOCKLER BEVERAGE COMPANY

april

12apr(apr 12)4:30 pm(apr 12)4:30 pmFirst Responders Night + Bottomless Wine & Mimosas!

12apr(apr 12)5:00 pm(apr 12)5:00 pmThursday's All You Can Eat Crawfish

12apr(apr 12)6:00 pm(apr 12)6:00 pmRock N Rowe ft. JC Melancon

13apr(apr 13)7:00 pm(apr 13)7:00 pmCinderella

13apr(apr 13)7:30 pm(apr 13)7:30 pmBaton Rouge Blues Festival Rent Party with Lane Mack

It’s bikini time ladies!

Zanella's Wax Bar

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X