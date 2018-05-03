Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to Do: Thursday

Interns
2 hours ago

It’s Thursday! Get out on the town and start your weekend off early with some of these events:

via GIPHY

Image: Facebook/Stinky’s Fish Camp

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to Do: Wednesday

Happy middle of the week! Make your Wednesday more exciting with some of these events: via GIPHY Louisiana Aerospace & Aviation Day @ Louisiana State Capitol from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Pinko De Mayo @ The Rum House from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m...

1 day ago

It’s bikini time ladies!

Zanella's Wax Bar

may

03mayallday05alldayWeekend Two - 2018 New Orleans Jazz Fest

03may(may 3)5:00 pm(may 3)5:00 pmThursday's All You Can Eat Crawfish

04may(may 4)5:00 pm(may 4)5:00 pmLive After 5 featuring After 8

04may(may 4)7:00 pm(may 4)7:00 pmLSU Baseball v. Arkansas

04may(may 4)8:00 pm(may 4)8:00 pmJon Pardi

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X