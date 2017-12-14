Things to do Thursday, Dec. 14

The Empire of the Rising Mouse is growing a bit larger, just in time for another happy Star Wars Christmas this weekend. There’s also more snow hitting the ground in Baton Rouge – sort of – at Baton Rouge General’s lights display. Plus, several new beers, wines, and spirits are available for tasting if all this excitement is making you thirsty.
Here’s your Lineup for Thursday, Dec. 14:
TONIGHT
- Lights & Santa In The City – BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park, 6 p.m.
- Family Night – Baton Rouge General lights display, 6 p.m.
- Chilean wine tasting – Churchill’s, 6 p.m.
- 6th Rare Whiskey Raffle – Calandro’s Perkins, 5 p.m.
- “Thursday Jedis… er, Tacos” pop-up – Secret Lair Taqueria at Southern Craft Brewing Company, 6 p.m.
- Star Wars Movie Night – Varsity Theatre, 5:30 p.m.
- Bites, Barks, and Brews – BJ’s Brewhouse, noon to 9 p.m.
- Urban South Tap Takeover – Corporate Brew and Draft, 6 p.m.
- Scott Lee Tully LIVE – Don Jose’s Grill, 6:30 p.m.
- The Lawrence Sieberth Quartet – Chorum Hall, 7:30 p.m.
- Comedy Étouffée Presents JP Leonard – Happy’s Downtown, 8:30 p.m.
- Chase Tyler Band – Superior Grill, 6:30 p.m.
- Chris LeBlanc Acoustic – TimeOut Lounge, 7 p.m.
- The Fugitive Poets – La Divina Italian Cafe, 6 p.m.
- Open Mic Night – The Bleachers, 7 p.m.
- Diva Nation – Splash Nightclub, 9 p.m.
CHRISTMAS
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.