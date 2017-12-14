Dig Baton Rouge
Things to do Thursday, Dec. 14

Russell Jones
6 hours ago

The Empire of the Rising Mouse is growing a bit larger, just in time for another happy Star Wars Christmas this weekend. There’s also more snow hitting the ground in Baton Rouge – sort of – at Baton Rouge General’s lights display. Plus, several new beers, wines, and spirits are available for tasting if all this excitement is making you thirsty.

Here’s your Lineup for Thursday, Dec. 14:

TONIGHT

CHRISTMAS

  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Burgersmith Handcrafted Hamburgers

december

14dec(dec 14)6:00 pm(dec 14)6:00 pmLights & Santa in the City

14dec(dec 14)6:00 pm(dec 14)6:00 pmSmoke Rum If You Got Rum!

14dec(dec 14)6:00 pm(dec 14)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

14dec(dec 14)6:00 pm(dec 14)6:00 pmMakers Meet - Create & Connect Social

14dec(dec 14)6:00 pm(dec 14)6:00 pmToys & Trivia with Club BLUE

