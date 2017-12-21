Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do Thursday, Dec. 21

Russell Jones
2 days ago

Today in climate change news: barely a couple of weeks after we had snow – actual snow – we’re now in shorts and flip flops just in time for the winter solstice, which is the longest night of the year and generally associated with the coldest, darkest parts of winter.

Clearly all those people who made superstitions and rituals about the solstice didn’t live in south Louisiana.

Here’s your Lineup for Thursday, Dec. 21 –

TODAY

CHRISTMAS

  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do, Christmas Edition

This is it. The last gasp before C-day. Our recommendation is that you take one look at that stuffed-too-full credit card limit and just back away slowly before it explodes everywhere. Take a break from the last-minute madness with the Lineup for...

22 hours ago

SATISFY YOUR THAI CRAVING!

Thai Kitchen (we cater)

december

23dec(dec 23)2:00 pm(dec 23)2:00 pmStar Wars: The Worlds Within

23dec(dec 23)6:00 pm(dec 23)6:00 pmSesame Street Live! Let's Party!

23dec(dec 23)6:00 pm(dec 23)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

23dec(dec 23)8:00 pm(dec 23)8:00 pmMeriwether

24dec(dec 24)11:00 am(dec 24)11:00 amBoozie Brunch at Cane Land

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X