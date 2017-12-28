Dig Baton Rouge
Things to do Thursday, Dec. 28

Russell Jones
9 hours ago

We’re in that weird, in-between time of the calendar where Christmas is largely done – that lingering work Christmas party doesn’t count – and New Year’s is still a few days off. It’s easy to fall into a malaise while waiting to throw your calendar away, but it’s actually the perfect time to plan out your upcoming year.

Make sure to mark down Restaurant Week while you’re at it. We hear it’s going to be GOOD.

TODAY

HOLIDAYS

  • Skating On The River – Ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena! There are multiple times to go every day except for Christmas Day through Jan. 4.
  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Save the date: January 15-20!

DIG Restaurant Week 2018

