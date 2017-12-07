Things to do Thursday, Dec. 7

We know it’s frightful out there, which is why we’re here with some “delightful” just for you. Like holiday beer tastings, a three-course dinner from a local chef, and so many ways to warm you up during this cold snap.
Be sure to check out our cancellations post which lists the various events being postponed or called off due to the bad weather.
Here’s our Lineup for Thursday, Dec. 7:
TONIGHT
- Public Comments on BRPD Chief Selection – Metro Council, 4:30 p.m. “The committee formed to assist in the selection of the next BRPD Chief will be accepting public comment on the candidates and the selection process at this meeting and there will be a final vote to recommend the top three candidates.”
- Holiday Beer Tasting – The Radio Bar, 7 p.m.
- Bourbon Society of BR’s Christmas Outing – The Cove, 7 p.m.
- Red Stick Revelry Champagne Stroll and Holiday Shop Hop – North Boulevard, 5:30 p.m.
- Christmas Sweater Girl’s Night Out – The Melting Pot, 5 p.m.
- Comedy Étouffée Presents Lance Woolie – Happy’s Downtown, 8:30 p.m.
- Adult Roller Skate Night – Skate Galaxy, 6:45 p.m.
- Ordinary Elephant LIVE – La Divina Cafe, 6 p.m.
- Cristina Ocmand – Lava Cantina Downtown, 6 p.m.
- Peggy N’ Rob – Thai Kitchen, 6 p.m.
- DIVA Nation meets Dance Attack – Splash Nightclub, Dec. 7
CHRISTMAS
- BR General’s Holiday Lights are going on tonight at 5:30 p.m., but the Family Night activities have been canceled. Two more Family Nights are scheduled for Dec. 14 and 21.
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
