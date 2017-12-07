Things to do Thursday, Dec. 7

We know it’s frightful out there, which is why we’re here with some “delightful” just for you. Like holiday beer tastings, a three-course dinner from a local chef, and so many ways to warm you up during this cold snap.

Be sure to check out our cancellations post which lists the various events being postponed or called off due to the bad weather.

Here’s our Lineup for Thursday, Dec. 7:

TONIGHT

CHRISTMAS

BR General’s Holiday Lights are going on tonight at 5:30 p.m., but the Family Night activities have been canceled. Two more Family Nights are scheduled for Dec. 14 and 21.

ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.

Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Image: Radio Bar / Facebook