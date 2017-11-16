Things to do Thursday, Nov. 16

Things are getting crazier as the countdown to Thanksgiving keeps… well, counting down. No worries, we made sure we were on top of things this year. Got up early to scrape the rust off the turkey out in the garage and stick the fryer in the fridge to start thawing.
Um. Hold on. I think we read the checklist wrong.
While we hit up Amazon for emergency supplies, here’s the Lineup for Thursday. T-minus seven days!
- Grand Opening Week – Uncle Ben’s Coffee, 7132 Florida St
- Taco Thursday pop-up with Gov’t Taco – Southern Craft Brewing, 5 p.m.
- Third Thursday – Cane Land Distilling, 6 p.m.
- ISA Brewery Tour and Dinner – Tin Roof Brewing, 6:30 p.m.
- LSU Basketball vs Samford – Pete Maravich Assembly Center, 7 p.m.
- RCC and Tin Roof pairing night – Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, 6:30 p.m.
- Diva Night meets Dance Attack – Splash Nightclub, 10 p.m.
- Yelp’s Worldly Eats fundraiser – Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.
- Comedy Étouffée presents O’mar Finley – Happy’s Downtown, 8:30 p.m.
- Open Mic Night – Bleachers at North Gate, 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
- Frankie Boots – La Divina Italian Cafe, 6 p.m.
- Party Favors: Violinist Shaun Ward birthday bash – The Grind @ Quarters, 7 p.m.
- Big Daddy O – Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
- 45! Live – Cult 45 Entertainment, 8 p.m.
- The Bryan Southwick Duo – Thai Kitchen, 6:30 p.m.
- Chris Lane w/ Dylan Schneider and Bailey Bryan – The Texas Club, 7:30 p.m.