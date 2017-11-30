Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do Thursday, Nov. 30

Russell Jones
18 hours ago

Yes, it’s the last day of the month. No, there isn’t anything you can do to stop turning the calendar to December.

But you can celebrate the unstoppable Christmas Invasion with some light shows, rock shows, post-modern shows, and art shows. If you can’t beat ’em, grab an egg nog and join ’em.

Here’s the Lineup for Thursday, Nov. 30:

TONIGHT

CHRISTMAS

  • Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights display is going on all month at the corner of Bluebonnet and Picardy, but Thursday nights it transforms into a winter wonderland for Family Nights. Performances by local choirs, snow for the entire family to play in, a chance to meet Santa or write letters to his workshop, and a chance to win a $500 gift card or other prizes will be free and available for the public.
  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Image: Post Modern Jukebox / Facebook

