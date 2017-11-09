Things to do Thursday, Nov. 9

There’s a snap back in the air, that chill which tells you to pull the boots back out and re-wash those scarves and sweaters. It feels like proper fall, not the moist-but-we’re-still-wearing-puffy-vests-through-sheer-force-of-will weather we’ve had to suffer through.

Hopefully it sticks around longer than our last cold snap did. We had leftovers which stayed fresher longer than it did.

Here’s our Lineup for Thursday, Nov. 9 –

ALL WEEK

Curbside’s One Year Anniversary – The burger collabs are still going strong with Thursday’s special thanks to LIT Pizza, which features a hot Italian sausage patty between two mini pepperoni pizzas. Each burger collab you buy before Saturday gets you in the drawing for tasty prizes including one year of free burgers.

TONIGHT

