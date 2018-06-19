Things to do: Tuesday

Happy Taco Tuesday!! Start your week off right with tacos and a marg or two.. maybe three!
- Taco Tuesday @ Rum House
- Kids Night & 2 for 1 Margs @ Caliente
- Trivia Tuesday @ Rotolo’s
- Karaoke Tuesday w/ $0.75 wings @ The Station
- Poetry Slam & Open Mic @ Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge
- “Battle of the Sexes” Trivia Night @ Huey’s
- $5.50 Special Martini’s @ Bar Louie
- Tasting Tuesday @ Blend
- $3.50 Tin Roof Pints & $5 burgers @ Bengal Tap Room
- $1.25 Chargrilled Oysters @ Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar