View WBRZ’s annual Fireworks on the Mississippi from atop the Shaw Center for the Arts’ Pennington Rooftop Terrace. Enjoy food from Capital City Grill and music from Premier Sound Services. We’ll be making art with the kids from 7–8:15 p.m. before the fireworks begin at 9 p.m. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening with complimentary soft drinks and water.

TICKETS*: $45 for nonmembers, $35 for members, $30 for children 6–12, free for children 5 and under. Two food tickets are included in the price; additional tickets can be purchased for $5. Ticket price increases on July 1.

This is a rain or shine event. Tickets are non-refundable and all sales are final.

*A portion of your ticket price is tax deductible and goes toward supporting your art museum.