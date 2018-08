Ochsner’s Eat Fit BR has teamed up with Red Stick Spice for a series of creative, innovative cooking classes that showcase sensible indulgence and maximum nutrition.

Eat Fit registered dietitian Molly Kimball and instructor Lili Courtney have collaborated to feature delicious and nutritious recipes that are also practical for the everyday cook.

Increase your knowledge of kitchen skills and techniques, learn new flavor combinations and get inspired as they share the latest culinary trends + nutrition science.

The Ochsner Eat Fit mission is to help make the healthy choice the easy choice, indulging in good food that’s full of flavor that also enhances our energy, mental clarity and full-body wellness.

August 21–The Truth about Keto

Not as ominous as it sounds…there’s actually lots of good going on with the Keto diet! We’ll cover the misconceptions and pitfalls that trip up lots of folks who are looking to cut carbs. You’ll enjoy a starter, main dish and dessert that will fuel your understanding of this lifestyle trend.

This is a sit-watch-and-eat cooking demo where students enjoy the dishes created in the class. Each student receives a 10% discount toward shopping in the store or a future cooking class..

This class is intended for students 13 and up. Teenagers must be accompanied by an adult who has also purchased a seat in the class.

CLASS TRANSFER POLICY: No Refunds. If you are unable to attend this class, you may request a transfer to move your reservation to another class. However these requests must be received seven (7) working days in advance of the class date. If your request is made after seven (7) working days, we will not be able to accommodate your transfer request. You may, however, pass along your place in this class to another person. Planning and staffing takes place well in advance of each cooking class; therefore, we are unable to offer refunds.