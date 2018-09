The Punch Brothers are an American bluegrass band out of Brooklyn, NY bringing a modern twist to country, bluegrass, and acoustic music. Their latest album, The Phosphorescent Blues, was produced by T-Bone Burnett, and is their most emotive album to date. They’ve had five out of 6 albums reach the number one spot on the US Billboard Bluegrass charts, including The Phosphorescent Blues in 2015.