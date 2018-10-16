Things to do: Tuesday

View this post on Instagram

We are pumped because Ladies Night is next Tuesday 7-10! Join us for a night of climbing, and crushing at UpTown. 💪🏼 . . . We will begin the night bouldering on our mezzanine, then transition to top-roping downstairs. Instructors will teach warm up exercises, and movement strategies on the wall. If there is a woman in your life who would enjoy trying rock climbing for the first time, or if you just want to make friends with our awesome women crushers – come! . . . $10 Day Pass + Free Harness Rental for Women 16 yrs and older. . . . Next Ladies Night is 10/16, 11/20, and 12/18!