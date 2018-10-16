Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do: Tuesday

Interns
5 hours ago

Happy Tuesday!

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Sloan!

Sloan has just returned to the Cat Haven Adoption Center for the third time… But make no mistake, Sloan would make a wonderful companion! His previous owners have experienced various life circumstances that have caused them to bring Sloan back...

5 hours ago

Click to win burgers + beer!

DIG's Burger & Beer Week

october

16octalldayalldayTaco Tuesday at Rum House

16oct(oct 16)6:00 pm(oct 16)6:00 pmLipSyncBR Smack Talk / Fundraiser Kickoff Event

16oct(oct 16)7:00 pmTrivia Tuesday at Rotolo's

17oct(oct 17)11:00 am(oct 17)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

17oct(oct 17)5:30 pmWine Down Wednesdays

Place du Plantier welcomes you home!

Place du Plantier Apartment Homes

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X