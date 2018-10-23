Things to do: Tuesday

It’s the second day of Burger and Beer week! Check out the participating restaurants to plan all of your meals today.
- Eat, Drink, & Raise Money for LCADV @ Sammy’s Grill
- Halloween Succulent Bar @ White Star Market
- 2-for-1 Tarte Flambées @ Flambée Cafe
- Trivia Tuesday @ Rotolo’s Pizzeria
- Horror Movie Trivia @ George’s Place
- Bingo @ City Slice Pints + Pizza
- Platters & Boards: Halloween Party @ Red Stick Spice Company
- Decoy + Common Ground + WeakWilled & DJJedThvSloth @ Varsity Theatre
- Dreams and Stains @ LSU Theatre
via GIPHY