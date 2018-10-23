Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do: Tuesday

Interns
10 hours ago

It’s the second day of Burger and Beer week! Check out the participating restaurants to plan all of your meals today.

via GIPHY

 

Comments

You may also like

october

22oct(oct 22)11:00 am27(oct 27)11:00 amBurger & Beer Week 2018

23octalldayalldayTaco Tuesday at Rum House

23oct(oct 23)11:00 am(oct 23)11:00 amEat, Drink, & Raise Money for LCADV at Sammy's Grill

23oct(oct 23)6:00 pm(oct 23)6:00 pmBR Succulent Co Halloween Pop-up

23oct(oct 23)6:00 pm(oct 23)6:00 pmHalloween Succulent Bar at White Star Market

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X