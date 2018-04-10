Things to Do: Tuesday

Get out and enjoy your Tuesday by checking out some of these events:
- Bistro for a Cause – Benefiting Big Buddy Program @ Bistro Byronz Mid City from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Taco Tuesday @ Rum House all day
- April in Paris Wine Dinner @ White Oak Plantation from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Taco Tuesday @ Barcadia from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- LSU Baseball vs. Louisiana Tech @ Alex Box Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
- Saved By The Bell Trivia @ George’s Place from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Steel Woods + The Willem McCormick Band @ Varsity Theatre from 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.
April in Paris?!? Sounds like a good idea to us! On April 10th, for one night only join us for an amazing pop-up restaurant by Chef John Folse! Guests will enjoy a four-course meal plus wine pairings for $99 per person. Reservations can be made by calling @whiteoakplantationbr at 225-751-1882. #aprilinparis #whiteoakplantationbr #chefjohnfolse