Things to Do: Tuesday

CCA and The Backpacker present SYRCL’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is the largest film festival of its kind. Join us for an outside evening at the Backpacker…bring the family, grab your favorite camp chair and settle in for inspiring films on being mindful of our planet and celebrating its riches. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the film program will start at 7 pm. All ticket proceeds will go toward CCA’s efforts in keeping our coastline healthy and fishable for generations to come.

Films chosen for the festival have been curated to inspire our guests to spend time outdoors and appreciate Louisiana’s natural resources. Learn how to #GeauxOutThere and get involved by visiting the booths of local organizations who treasure our Louisiana natural playground and see what club membership can do for you. We also hope this event will give you an opportunity to learn more about local organizations dedicated to the community.

Enjoy wine and beer from our national sponsors: $10 unlimited beer and wine all night. We will have *raffle* items and all proceeds from alcohol and raffle items will benefit CCA. Walk or Biking to the Festival is highly encouraged as we hope to make this event as green as possible. Get a free drink ticket by taking advantage of our Bike Corral.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Backpacker or through the online link attached