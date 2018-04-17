Things to Do: Tuesday

Check out some of these events happening around town today and have a terrific Tuesday!
- Sing It-Or-Wing It Karaoke Nite @ The Station Sports Bar from 4:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- American Wine Society Rose Wine Tasting and Seminar @ Bin 77 Bistro & SideBar from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Kendra Scott Give Back Party @ Kendra Scott from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- LSU Softball vs. Northwestern St. @ LSU Tiger Park at 6 p.m.
- Wild and Scenic Film Festival @ The Backpacker from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Earth Month Trivia @ Brickyard South from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Image: Facebook/Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar