Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do Tuesday, Dec. 12

Russell Jones
1 day ago

It’s a star-studded week of happenings in Baton Rouge. Tom Hanks is coming to town – thankfully not on a nightmarish, CG-laden Christmas cash-in – and there are tons of chances to show off your knowledge of galaxies far, far away. There’s also some opportunities to get out and help brighten children’s’ holiday, and see a holiday-themed laser light show in a portable planetarium.

Here’s your Lineup for Tuesday, Dec. 12:

TODAY

CHRISTMAS

  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

