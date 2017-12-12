Things to do Tuesday, Dec. 12

It’s a star-studded week of happenings in Baton Rouge. Tom Hanks is coming to town – thankfully not on a nightmarish, CG-laden Christmas cash-in – and there are tons of chances to show off your knowledge of galaxies far, far away. There’s also some opportunities to get out and help brighten children’s’ holiday, and see a holiday-themed laser light show in a portable planetarium.
Here’s your Lineup for Tuesday, Dec. 12:
TODAY
- Let’s Get Star Wars Quizzical – The Pelican House, 7:30 p.m.
- Happy’s Running Club Toy Drive – 3rd Street downtown, 6 p.m.
- Karaoke Tuesdays – Bottle & Tap, 8:30 p.m.
- A NOther Show – Spanish Moon, 8 p.m.
- Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam & Open Mic – Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 7:30 p.m.
- Retro Cinema: Winter Classics – Movie Tavern, 7:30 p.m.
- Let It Snow Laser Show – Central Branch Library, 3 p.m.
- Kings of Karaoke – The Stations Sports Bar and Grill, 8 p.m.
CHRISTMAS
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.