Things to do Tuesday, Dec. 12

Join local food artisan Lili Courtney for a memorable hands-on cooking class. Lili has made a career out of teaching others how to prepare delicious meals. She is incredibly engaging, full of insight and makes learning fun.

Lili’s Hands On classes involve all the steps from prep through baking. Students will take home variety of baked cookies plus dough that can be tucked in the freezer for future baking. All students receive a sample product and a discount to use in store the day of the class. Cancellation/refund requests must be received at least seven days prior to the class date.

This class is limited to students ages 16 and over. No refunds. Class payments may be transferred to a later class or you may transfer your class to another person. These requests must be made ten (10) days prior to the class date.